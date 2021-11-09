(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s lower house is under pressure to conclude voting on a controversial proposal that bends the country’s fiscal rules to finance a new social program President Jair Bolsonaro intends to launch ahead of his 2022 re-election campaign.

House Speaker Arthur Lira, an ally of the president, is expected to put the matter to a second round of voting on Tuesday after it obtained only four votes more than the minimum necessary to be approved last week. Since then, opposition parties have been working hard to convince lawmakers who backed the so-called precatorios bill to change their mind, while an unexpected ruling by a top court justice threatens to weaken Lira’s bargaining power.

Bolsonaro is running against the clock to approve the constitutional amendment in both houses of congress by the second week of November. Otherwise, he may not be able to launch still this year his flagship Auxilio Brasil program, which promises payments of 400 reais ($72) per month to about 17 million poor families.

Investors are closely watching the vote as they worry about Brazil’s deteriorating fiscal outlook. While the proposal to ease fiscal austerity initially triggered a severe market sell-off, they now fear the alternative would be worse: Financing the program through additional Covid cash handouts that wouldn’t be subject to the so-called spending cap, a rule that limits the growth of public expenditures to the previous year’s inflation rate.

Top Court Ruling

Complicating Lira’s efforts to quickly approve the bill is an injunction issued by Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber, who last week suspended transfers of federal funds to works sponsored by lawmakers in their home states, alleging the mechanism lacked transparency.

Control over the distribution of such funds, which amounted to 1 billion reais in the days before the bill’s first-round vote, gave the house speaker great bargaining power when negotiating the support of fellow lawmakers.

Weber’s decision needs to be ratified by fellow justices in an ongoing plenary vote. So far, three out of the country’s 10 justices have sided with her.

