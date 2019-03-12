(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s inflation exceeded most economist expectations in February but remained comfortably below the official target just as a new central bank president takes the reins of monetary policy.

The IPCA index rose 0.43 percent from January, the national statistics institute reported Tuesday. The data was above all but one forecast from 39 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Twelve-month inflation accelerated to 3.89 percent, below the 4.25 percent target for this year.

This was the final inflation reading before central bank President Roberto Campos Neto’s first monetary policy meeting later this month

Brazil’s monetary authority has kept its Selic rate at an historic low of 6.5 percent for nearly a year amid subdued economic recovery

Economists and traders are watching closely for signs of continued economic weakness that could invite further monetary easing, or extension of record-low rates

“Another benign inflation reading in February adds to the current picture of tame inflation and subdued growth, conducive to accommodative monetary policy. Even if the headline inflation came in at the top of the forecast range, core readings came in at or below 0.3% MoM. We expect the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to maintain the policy rate at 6.5% at next week’s meeting.”-- Adriana Dupita, Latin America economist

Food and beverage prices, the largest component of the index, rose 0.78 percent and accounted for nearly half of the month’s inflation, the statistics agency said.

Education prices rose 3.53 percent, the second-largest contributor to the month’s price index, due to tuition adjustments at the start of the school year

