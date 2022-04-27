(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s consumer prices rose less than forecast in early April, as investors ponder whether the central bank will conclude its aggressive interest rate hikes after a final boost next week.

Prices increased 12.03% from a year ago, less than the 12.15% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Inflation through mid-month hit 1.73%, the national statistics agency reported on Wednesday.

Policy makers led by Roberto Campos Neto remain on track to lift the benchmark Selic by a full percentage point on May 4, extending a hiking cycle that’s already added 975 basis points to borrowing costs. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is fueling inflationary shocks across the Brazilian economy, and complicating the central bank’s desire to soon stop tightening.

As the pandemic fades, inflation has emerged as a chief voter concern ahead of October’s elections. Polls show Brazilians overwhelming blame rising prices on incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who has tried to ease the pain by slashing fuel taxes and pumping billions of dollars of credit into the economy.

While Campos Neto previously said consumer prices should peak at 11% this month, board members have left the door open to additional interest-rate hikes after May.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.