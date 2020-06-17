(Bloomberg) -- Brazil cut its interest rate by 75 basis points to a record low as the coronavirus pandemic hollows out inflation expectations for this year and next while mauling demand across Latin America’s largest economy.

The central bank’s board, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, on Wednesday lowered the Selic to 2.25% in its eighth straight reduction. Out of 36 analysts in a Bloomberg survey, 35 expected a 0.75 percentage point cut, while one saw a half-point drop.

Brazil is extending its record-breaking easing cycle in the aftermath of a devastating string of data showing historic drops from industrial output to retail. At the same time, tumbling demand is dragging financial market inflation forecasts further below target through 2021. The sharp downturn is rooted in a local coronavirus outbreak that shows little sign of slowing.

“Activity worsened significantly, and there’s been little success in controlling the coronavirus,” Tatiana Pinheiro, chief economist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said before the central bank decision. “Those factors should impact the outlook, and they are leading to significant deflation in the short term.”

Economists surveyed by the central bank expect gross domestic product to plunge by 6.51% this year. At the same time, they see annual inflation ending 2020 roughly one percentage point below the 2.5% floor of the target range while also falling short of next year’s target midpoint of 3.75%.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly criticized quarantines imposed by state governors as part of efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19, saying that such restrictions will lead to economic disaster and cause more harm than the virus itself.

