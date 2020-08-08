(Bloomberg) --

Brazil’s death toll surpassed 100,000 and cases breached 3 million in the world’s second-biggest coronavirus outbreak. With U.S. cases approaching 5 million, California’s daily death toll increased while Arizona’s declined.

President Donald Trump ordered a range of pandemic relief after talks with Democrats stalled. A $765 million federal loan to Eastman Kodak Co. to speed production of drugs is on hold pending allegations of wrongdoing.

Germany’s transmission rate rose to the highest level in 10 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing rural hotspots in India that are contributing to one of the world’s fastest-growing outbreaks.

Key Developments

Global Tracker: Global cases top 19.4 million; deaths pass 722,700

Trump orders extension of jobless benefits, payroll tax deferral

From Bourbon Street to food banks, signs of a slow U.S. recovery

Colleges try to figure out who gets to attend football games

Chinese biotech considers testing vaccine for vulnerable groups

Track the race for vaccines that might end the coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on coronavirus cases and deaths.

Brazil Passes 100,000 Deaths, 3 Million Cases (5:36 p.m. NY)

Brazil topped 3 million coronavirus infections as Covid-19’s footprint widens, spreading misery from the beaches of Bahia to the soybean fields of the vast interior.

Cases in Brazil reached 2 million less than a month earlier. The country reported 49,970 new cases Saturday and 905 deaths, raising the death toll to more than 100,000.

Kodak’s Pandemic-Linked Loan Put on Hold (5:09 NY time)

A $765 million government loan to Eastman Kodak Co. announced less than two weeks ago is on hold pending probes into allegations of wrongdoing, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation said in a tweet.

The loan, announced July 28, was the first of its kind under the Defense Production Act in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense. It was intended to speed production of drugs in short supply and those considered critical to treating Covid-19, including hydroxychloroquine, the controversial antimalarial drug touted by President Donald Trump.

Congress and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the deal, and Kodak’s board said Friday it is also opening a review of the loan disclosure.

Trump Signs Orders on Jobless Benefits, Payroll Tax (4:48 p.m. NY)

President Donald Trump took executive action on Saturday to provide expanded unemployment benefits, a temporary payroll-tax deferral, eviction protection and student-loan relief, as the pandemic continues to thwart an economic recovery.

Trump went ahead as the White House and congressional Democrats remain trillions of dollars apart on key issues, including aid to state governments and the amount of supplementary unemployment benefits.

The measures include authorizing Treasury to allow companies to defer payroll taxes for Americans making less than $100,000 a year, and providing $400 a week in expanded jobless benefits.

South Africa Deaths Breach 10,000 (3:20 p.m. NY)

South Africa reported 301 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 10,210. There area 553,188 cases, the most in Africa and the fifth-most in the world, Ministry of Health data showed.

Romania Cases Pass 60,000 (3:08 p.m. NY)

Romania, which has the highest death toll in eastern Europe, reported the fourth consecutive day of more than 1,300 new cases, increasing the total to 60,623.

Amid the summer holiday season, the government has imposed restrictions in several counties and in Bucharest, the capital, including mandatory face masks in crowded outdoor places. Authorities have increased fines and police patrols at Black Sea resorts. Romania’s death toll stood at 2,659 on Saturday.

California Cases Above 14-Day Trend (2:15 p.m. NY)

California reported 7,371 new cases on Saturday, more than the 14-day average of 7,171, bringing the total to 545,787. Deaths rose by 178 to 10,189, compared with an increase of 142 during the previous 24-hour period, according to state data.

Spike in Ireland Cases (1:37 p.m. NY)

Ireland reported the most new cases since May 15, a day after the government tightened restrictions on movement in some parts of the country to control fresh virus outbreaks. There were 174 new cases with one death, the health ministry said in a statement. Of the cases, 118 are in the three counties where the government has reinstated a partial lockdown. Ireland has seen 26,644 cases so far, with 1,772 deaths.

College League Cuts Football Season (12:35 p.m. NY)

The Mid-American Conference announced it will cancel its fall season over Covid-19 concerns, making it the first league competing at college football’s highest level to make such a decision.

The conference intends to “provide competitive opportunities for the student-athletes” during the spring semester of 2021 and has begun formalizing the spring plan under consultation with medical experts. At this time, it has made no decisions regarding winter sports.

Arizona’s Infections Continue to Drop (12:15 p.m. NY)

Arizona reported 1,054 cases, a 0.6% increase compared with an average 0.9% in the previous seven days. The state has generally been improving over the last two weeks, with some health experts saying it may have turned a corner in its outbreak. Total cases are now 186,107.

Another 56 deaths were reported, compared with 78 the previous day. The positive test rate was 12.5% compared with 15.7% the day before.

Italy Cases Steady (11:45 a.m. NY)

Italy reported 347 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, near the average level for the week, with the exception of Friday when the cases reached 552 on an outbreak at a migrant reception center. Total cases reported since late February rose to 250,103.

Florida Cases, Deaths Rise (11:03 a.m. NY)

Florida added 8,502 cases, the most in a week, though testing had been largely shut down because of the storm Isaias. The 1.6% increase compared with an average 1.4% rise from the previous seven days. The state now had a total of 526,577 cases through Friday.

Deaths among residents rose to 182, an increase of two from the previous day. Total deaths among residents are 8,109.

Danish Crown Closes Slaughterhouse (10:40 a.m. NY)

Danish Crown, Europe’s biggest pork exporter, said it will close down a slaughterhouse for at least a week after a rise in the number of workers infected with Covid-19.

The facility in Ringsted, southwest of Copenhagen, registered another 22 cases on Saturday, brining the total to 142, Danish Crown said in a statement. Since registering the first case last week, the company has introduced extensive testing of the roughly 850 workers at the site, but the number of infections continued to rise.

U.K. New Cases Drop (10:40 a.m. NY)

U.K. coronavirus infections continue their downward path, with the country reporting 758 new cases from yesterday’s 871, according to data from the Department of Health and Social Care.

As the U.K. braced for a weekend of sizzling weather, with temperatures reaching records for the last 17 years, health authorities are warning sun seekers to stay cool but safe.

New York Cases, Deaths Steady (9:25 a.m. NY)

New York reported 703 virus cases, a 0.2% rise that’s in line with the average increase of the previous seven days. The state reported five more deaths, the same as the day before. Total hospitalizations in the state that had been the center of the U.S. outbreak remained low, at 573, according to a tweet from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

U.S. Cases Rise 1.2% (8 a.m. NY)

The U.S. added 59,202 new cases, a 1.2% rise equal to the average daily increase in the previous seven days, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. Deaths rose by 1,256, the fourth consecutive day with more than 1,000, but fewer than the 1,842 reported the previous day.

The nation now has had a total of 4,941,635 cases and 161,347 deaths, the data show.

Danang Remains Vietnam’s Coastal Hotspot (7:37 a.m. in NY)

Vietnam reported 21 new infections, of which 20 cases are tied to the coastal city of Danang and one imported, according to the health ministry. The nation has confirmed 353 infections tied to the Danang July 25 outbreak, and has a total of 810 cases with 10 deaths.

CanSino May Test Vaccine on Pregnant Women (6:44 a.m. NY)

Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics Inc. said it may test its coronavirus vaccine on pregnant women to study its ability to protect groups most vulnerable to Covid-19. The Chinese company, which was the first in the world to start human testing of vaccines against the virus in March, “may include pregnant women and look at the shot’s ability to protect” young people in future trials, founder Yu Xuefeng said at a webinar hosted by Hillhouse Capital on Saturday.

Signs of Easing in Iran (6:05 a.m. NY)

Iran’s daily death toll fell to the lowest in six weeks at 132, with the number of new cases at a month-low of 2,125. Iran now has 18,264 fatalities from 324,692 infections.

India Battles Virus From Village to Village (5:50 a.m. NY)

The epidemic in India is now one of the world’s fastest growing, after passing the milestone of 2 million virus cases. Experts are worried infections will now rise exponentially in the world’s second-most populous country, especially in its under-prepared rural hinterland.

Spain Shields Workers Suspended at Ryanair (5:04 a.m. NY)

Spain ordered Ryanair Holdings Plc to reinstate 194 workers it suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, El Pais reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hong Kong Surpasses 4,000 Cases (5:10 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong reported 69 new cases, bringing the total above 4,000. Indonesia recorded 2,277 fresh infections, lifting its tally above 123,500.

Denmark Mulls More Stringent Mask Policy (4:50 p.m. HK)

Denmark is unlikely to go ahead with a planned reopening of nightclubs after the number of daily virus cases has jumped, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said. Danes may also have to get used to wearing face masks more often. At the moment, the face coverings are only encouraged during rush hour in public transport.

German Infections Exceed 1,000 Again (3:35 p.m. HK)

Starting Saturday, Germany will implement mandatory tests for travelers returning from high-risk destinations. Germany’s reproduction factor, or R value, rose to 1.16 on Friday, the highest in 10 days, meaning 100 infected people are estimated to spread the disease to about 116 others.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.