(Bloomberg) -- Brazil delayed this year’s municipal elections by a month as the country struggles to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil’s lower house of congress approved on Wednesday a constitutional amendment to postpone the first round of the election, initially scheduled to October, to November 15. Run-off votes will take place on November 29th. The proposal, which had already been approved by the Senate, is ready to be signed into law by the president of Congress.

