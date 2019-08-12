(Bloomberg) -- Brazil likely fell into recession in the second quarter according to a key gauge of economic activity that comes as policy makers grapple with high unemployment and weak investments.

The country’s economy activity index, which is a proxy for gross domestic product, fell 0.13% in the April-June period compared to the first three months of the year, according to a central bank release on Monday. A separate publication showed analysts cut their 2019 year-end key rate estimates to 5% while also trimming their growth forecast for this year to 0.81%.

Brazil’s growth has been undercut by a range of factors including feeble consumer demand, uneven business confidence and a weakening global economy. President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration has announced plans to counter the slowdown by giving workers access to cash from a severance fund, while the central bank last month cut its benchmark interest rate by more than analysts expected and signaled more reductions are on the way.

Read more: With Recession Looming, Brazil’s Government to Hand Workers Cash

The country’s services sector fell the most in nearly a year in June, according to the national statistics agency, which also showed that retail sales were negative in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Brazil posted the slowest monthly inflation for July since 2014.

Latin America’s largest economy contracted 0.2% in the first three months of the year. The national statistics agency will publish the official second quarter GDP figure on Aug. 29.

--With assistance from Rafael Mendes.

