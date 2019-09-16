(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Brazil analysts cut their 2020 benchmark interest rate forecast to the lowest ever as the central bank is seen extending an easing cycle at this week’s policy meeting amid tame inflation and weak growth.

Policy makers will cut borrowing costs to 5% this year and hold them at that level through all of 2020, according to a weekly central bank survey of economists published on Monday. Analysts had previously expected the central bank to raise the key rate to 5.25% next year.

The central bank board, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, will convene this week as Latin America’s largest economy struggles with headwinds including high unemployment and weak demand. The monetary authority has signaled it will continue to ease after lowering borrowing costs to 6% at its last meeting.

Analysts in the central bank survey also reduced their inflation expectations for both 2019 and 2020 for the second straight week. Consumer prices are seen at or below the official target through 2022.

