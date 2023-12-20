(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s economic activity declined for a third straight month in October, suggesting 2023 is likely to end on a weak note as the central bank’s high interest rates finally dampen growth.

The bank’s economic activity index, a proxy for gross domestic product, fell 0.06% from the month prior, practically in line with analysts projections for a 0.1% drop. From a year ago, activity expanded 1.54%, according to data published on Wednesday.

Policymakers led by Roberto Campos Neto have reinforced the need to keep a restrictive monetary policy to rein in inflation even as they start lowering borrowing costs. The benchmark Selic was cut by 2 percentage points since August, to 11.75%, and additional cuts are expected next year. Consumer prices have been rising at a more moderate pace, though inflation expectations for 2024 and beyond remain above target.

Latin America’s largest economy has been largely resilient to high interest rates, growing above expectations during most of 2023. After a strong harvest boosted activity in the first months of the year, families benefited from higher government spending, lower inflation rates and a strong labor market. Still, retail sales dropped unexpectedly in October and industrial production barely grew that month.

Policymakers have said household consumption has remained relatively firm while private investment has fallen. Economists forecast GDP to expand near 3% this year, and 1.5% in 2024.

Brazil’s potential GDP is expected to keep increasing over the next several years as a long-awaited tax overhaul approved by congress this week comes into full effect. The long-term benefits of that reform were among the reasons cited by S&P Global Ratings to upgrade Brazil’s sovereign rating on Tuesday.

