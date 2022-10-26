(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s election race is tightening in its final days as President Jair Bolsonaro narrows the gap with leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to a new poll.

Lula would get 52.1% of so-called valid votes, a measure which excludes null and blank ballots, down from 52.8% last week, a poll published by Quaest on Wednesday shows. Bolsonaro would get 47.9%, up from 47.2%, the survey found.

Latin America’s biggest election this year is coming down to the wire as both candidates trying to chip away at each other’s support in the final stretch. This month, Bolsonaro, 67, launched a slew of last-minute measures such as extending welfare handouts for half a million families and boosting assistance for taxi drivers, in a bid to improve voters’ feelings about the economy.

That may be paying off, according to Thomas Traumann, a Rio de Janeiro-based political consultant and columnist.

“Pork-barrel politics is highly efficient in Brazilian elections and normally gives the incumbent extra points when vote comes,” Traumann said.

For his part, Lula, 76, has tried to capitalize on blunders made by the president and his allies over the past few days. He blasted Bolsonaro’s pro-gun stance and bellicose rhetoric for contributing to a violent standoff this weekend between federal police and Roberto Jefferson, a onetime lawmaker and staunch supporter of the president.

After underestimating Bolsonaro’s support in the first-round vote, some pollsters have tweaked their methodology and adjusted their representative samples in a bid to improve accuracy for the Oct. 30 runoff. But forecasts continue to vary widely, with other surveys this week indicating the president’s momentum fading.

The nation is bracing for the final televised presidential debate on Friday, though most voters have already made up their minds. According to Quaest, just seven percent of respondents said they’d be willing to switch their vote.

Quaest interviewed 2,000 people between Oct. 23 and 25, and the poll has a margin of error of two percentage points.

