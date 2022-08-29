(Bloomberg) -- Front-runners Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro wasted no time attacking each other in their first face-to-face confrontation in a tense debate Sunday that’s unlikely to change the course of the race for the presidency.

The incumbent directed his first question at Lula, who he called an “ex-convict” several times during the evening, saying the Workers’ Party government was the most corrupt in the country’s history. Lula countered and accused Bolsonaro of destroying Brazil.

Read More: Bolsonaro, Lula Clash in Stormy Head-to-Head Brazil Debate

Most other candidates focused attacks on Bolsonaro, though there was no shortage of mentions of corruption during the Workers’ Party administrations.

Tebet, Gomes

Political analysts and small focus groups following the debate had a better assessment of Simone Tebet and Ciro Gomes, who so far have failed to rise in polls, than of the two leading candidates. Real-time monitoring of social networks by Quaest showed Gomes posting the highest percentage of positive mentions, followed by Tebet. Lula appeared in third, followed by Bolsonaro.

A Datafolha qualitative survey with 64 undecided voters said Tebet had the best performance, while Bolsonaro was considered the worst in the debate, according to Folha de S.Paulo. Lula came in as second-worse, the newspaper said, adding that the poll is not representative of the Brazilian population and aims to show the perception of undecided voters.

“Without having to go on the attack or stay on the defense, they go more directly to the point; manage to ponder, respond and stock – especially to Jair Bolsonaro – with clarity and firmness,” they wrote.

Front-runners

Bolsonaro’s opening was better than expected, according to XP, though newspapers say the president may have lost the chance to attract more voters, especially when he lashed out at a female journalist who was moderating the debate.

Lula was seen as subdued, with XP calling his showing “more apathetic.” Political analysis cited in local media Monday morning mostly say he was playing defense -- a strategy unlikely to win or lose him any points.

Lula’s own campaign saw Tebet’s good performance as helping erode Bolsonaro’s image, particularly with women, according to O Globo. But the former president didn’t do as well as he had on his interview with Jornal Nacional and did poorly at the beginning of the debate when confronted by Bolsonaro about corruption, the newspaper said. Quaest had a similar take, saying the ex-president missed several opportunities in the debate.

Bolsonaro’s campaign is reassessing whether he’ll attend more debates, according to O Globo. The president only confirmed his attendance at the Band TV debate on Saturday.

Polarization

The debate didn’t go beyond polarization in social media, according to XP, failing to serve to expand the scope of the elections, which are five weeks away. The anti-Bolsonaro camp, however, has managed to attract non-polarized voters, they wrote, which Bolsonaro’s supporters have failed to gain traction like they did in past elections.

Aid, women

Lula stuck to his strategy of touting his past achievements, saying people’s lives were better when he was in office. He pointed out the 600-real aid Bolsonaro pledged is not foreseen in the budget guidelines his government sent to Congress. The incumbent accused the leftist of lying, and said he will do something concrete to find financing for the aid after the elections.

Bolsonaro also touted his government’s economic track record, saying Brazil’s inflation is one of the lowest in the world and the country is creating jobs. At the beginning of the debate, he said that Supreme Court ministers want to interfere with the executive branch, the only mention to the contentious topic.

While poverty was a frequent theme, there were few mentions to climate or social issues. Lula stated that Brazil broke climate agreements and that there is currently no care with the environmental issue. Gender equality came to the forefront after Bolsonaro lashed out at one of the female journalists moderating the event.

The move was condemned by the other candidates and put the president on the defensive. Bolsonaro defended his government’s policies and dismissed criticism, saying that “many women love me.”

The attack is likely to increase his rejection among women -- a demographic in which Bolsonaro already struggles --, but consolidated support of his voters, Quaest’s Felipe Nunes wrote on Twitter.

Scuffle

If the event had little in terms of policies, there was no lack of drama. Before the start of the debate, Lula and Bolsonaro’s security teams asked the men not be placed side by side, as had been planned. With the event already underway, a fight broke out between former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and Andre Janones, who was running for president but dropped from the race to back Lula. They had to be separated by the security team, according to videos posted on social media.

Polls

Lula went from 45% to 43% while Bolsonaro held at 36% in an FSB/BTG poll released Monday morning. In a potential runoff, Lula appears with 52% and Bolsonaro with 39%, unchanged from last week The survey conducted by telephone with 2,000 people, between August 26 and 28, so doesn’t measure any potential impact from Sunday’s debate on voters. It has a margin of error of 2 points.

Pollster Ipec is expected to release a new poll Monday which will also not reflect the debate.

The table below shows the latest poll data ahead of Brazil’s presidential elections. Surveys may not be comparable due to different methodologies and scenarios presented to voters.

TV time

On Saturday, presidential candidates ran their first TV and radio ads. The main challengers tackled poverty in their first spots, with Bolsonaro highlighting his Auxilio Brasil cash transfer program, which he pledged to keep at 600 reais ($118.47) a month next year. Lula, for his part, cited unemployment, hunger and inflation, contrasting “Bolsonaro’s Brazil” with “Lula’s Brazil” and promising that he will once again improve people’s lives.

Bankers and businessmen pressure presidential candidates to present concrete measures for the economy: Folha de S.Paulo

Candidates’ Agenda

Bolsonaro in Brasilia 10am -- Attends ceremony to present credentials to new ambassadors

Lula in Sao Paulo 11am -- Meets members of the European Socialist Party



Election Calendar

See the full calendar on the electoral court’s website.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.