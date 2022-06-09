(Bloomberg) -- The stock offering for Brazil’s state-owned power company Eletrobras on Thursday raised at least 29.2 billion reais ($6 billion), becoming Latin America’s largest equity deal so far this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, the formal name of the Rio de Janeiro-based utility, and government bank BNDES sold a combined 697,476,856 shares at 42.00 reais apiece, a discount of about 2.4% from Thursday’s close, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public yet.

If a an additional allotment of 104,621,528 new Eletrobras shares is fully sold, the deal could raise a total of about 33.7 billion reais, according to calculations based on the transaction’s prospectus. Once the sale is complete, the government is expected to own less than 50% of the voting shares.

Eletrobras and BNDES didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

