(Bloomberg) -- Brazil is the anticipated champion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the latest MLIV Pulse survey shows.

Japan was picked as an underdog most likely to win, according to the survey conducted Nov. 14-18 among Bloomberg News readers on the terminal and online.

NOTE: For the ‘Who will win the World Cup?’ question, some respondents wrote in countries that aren’t playing. Those responses weren’t counted.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.