(Bloomberg) -- Less than a year after they expressed deep concerns about his appointment as Brazil’s finance minister, investors are suddenly smitten with Fernando Haddad.

That star turn, illustrated by a new poll that found broad market approval of Haddad, has inspired both celebration and caution inside the Finance Ministry, according to two people close to the minister.

Haddad’s team is eager for recognition of its efforts to shore up Brazil’s finances, but also recognizes how quickly sentiment can shift as he tries to bridge the gaps between investors and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s leftist Workers’ Party, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss internal matters.

Haddad earned positive marks from 65% of respondents in a Genial/Quaest survey of the financial industry released Wednesday, a striking surge in popularity since March, when just 10% rated him similarly. Negative assessments of Lula’s government overall fell to 44% in July from 86% in May.

His team regarded the result as a positive response to its work on the biggest items on the economic agenda: a fiscal framework bill meant to reduce deficits and assuage market concerns about Lula’s spending plans, and the major overhaul of the country’s complicated tax system that passed the lower house last week.

But that also strengthens the idea that Haddad is Lula’s likeliest successor in the 2026 election or beyond, a position coveted by other cabinet members.

For now, his victories have reduced the amount of friendly fire he is taking from other members of the Workers’ Party, some of whom regard him as too friendly to markets.

“I’m feeling less in the frying pan than three months ago,” the minister said during a Monday podcast interview.

