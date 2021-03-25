(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s congress is piling pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro to fire Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, who they blame for poor diplomatic relations with key vaccine producers amid a rampant coronavirus pandemic.

Relations with other countries on matters related to the virus and vaccine negotiations must be improved, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco told journalists on Thursday, echoing similar remarks made by Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira the previous day.

“There have been many errors in confronting the pandemic, and a lack of diplomacy,” Pacheco said. “It falls on the president to decide whether to maintain or change the minister.”

The day prior, Araujo, a close ideological ally of Bolsonaro, appeared in the senate to explain what the country has achieved in terms of diplomacy and global vaccine contracts. Instead, he was heckled by members of the chamber who demanded his resignation over the poor handling of the crisis.

Brazil has fallen behind regional peers in the race for doses, with little more than 6% of the population inoculated so far. Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases has topped 12 million, and more than 300,000 people have died from the virus thus far.

Read more: Brazil Blows Past 300,000 Covid Deaths With No Respite in Sight

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.