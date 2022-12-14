(Bloomberg) -- The SPX Raptor fund, the best-performing Brazilian hedge fund in the past two years, stumbled to a record monthly loss in November, stung by souring bets on everything from currencies to commodities.

The fund, run by Brazilian hedge fund manager SPX Capital, tumbled 11% after fees, its biggest monthly decline since it was launched in December of 2010.

SPX, founded by industry veterans Rogerio Xavier, Daniel Schneider and Bruno Pandolfi, said it lost money across the board, without giving details. Back in October, the fund said it was long the US dollar, which may account for some of the losses as the Bloomberg Dollar Index slumped 4.8% in November, a scale of decline last seen in 2009. In a note to investors , SPX said it no longer had a “relevant position” in foreign-exchange markets.

“The main negative contributors were rates and foreign-currency” bets, the fund wrote in the note. Wagers in equity, commodities and credit markets also led to losses, although to a smaller extent, it told clients.

The greenback suffered last month amid early signs that US inflation has peaked, with former bulls including JPMorgan Asset Management and Morgan Stanley saying that the era of dollar strength is ending.

SPX, which manages more than 77 billion reais ($14.4 billion), declined to comment beyond the note. The fund was the best-performing Brazilian hedge fund in the first half of the year and is still up 33% this year, topping 99% of peers in the span.

SPX’s change of fortune mirrors that of another Brazilian fund. Vista Capital, another top performer in the industry, slumped 13% in September thanks to a combination of plunging oil prices and surging global rates.

The Anbima Hedge Funds Index slid 1.5% in November, its worst month since July of last year.

