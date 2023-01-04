(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian hedge funds enjoyed the best returns in six years in 2022, profiting from everything from hiking cycles to the sharpest decline in equity markets since the global financial crisis in 2008.

The Anbima Hedge Funds Index, which is composed of a series of local hedge funds, climbed 14% last year, compared with a 12% return for the local deposit rate that Brazilian investors use as a benchmark. A Bloomberg gauge of macro hedge funds worldwide rose 2% through Nov. 30, against a 6% decline for funds of all strategies.

The ASA Hedge fund topped all its 188 Brazil peers tracked by Bloomberg, scoring a 39% return after fees, thanks to bets on higher US yields and declines in stocks, according to portfolio manager Filippe Santa Fe. The fund is run by Asa Investments, which is owned by Alberto Safra, son of the late billionaire banker Joseph Safra.

“The rationale behind both trades was the idea of structurally-higher interest rates,” Santa Fe said in an interview. “Inflation will remain the main theme going into 2023 and should stabilize above the targets” set by policy makers, he added.

Yields on the US 10-year Treasury jumped by over 230 basis points last year, with traders rushing to price in a more aggressive stance from the Federal Reserve. The Bloomberg Treasury Index saw the worst year in its five-decade history, down about 12%, while the S&P 500 Index slumped 19%.

Rate wagers in both the US and Chile spruced up returns at Mar Asset Management, which runs the Mar Absoluto fund and was founded by veterans of Banco BTG Pactual SA and 3G Capital. Trades betting that the long end of Brazil’s swap curve would climb also helped boost returns to 35%, according to founding partner Bruno Coutinho.

Read More: Brazil Hedge Funds Cash In Big on Mistake by U.S. Bond Traders

Industry veterans Luis Stuhlberger at Verde Asset Management and Rogerio Xavier at SPX Capital, two of the nation’s largest independent hedge fund managers, saw their flagship funds record the strongest year since 2015.

Local hedge funds also surfed the volatility brought on by the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as president. Norte Asset Management’s equity-focused hedge fund emerged as the best-performing during the campaign, correctly predicting a rally in state-controlled water utility Sabesp.

The MSCI Brazil Index rose 1.7% last year, bucking a drop of at least 20% for a global equities gauge and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Brazilian real was the best performer in a basket of emerging-market peers.

The Asa Hedge fund defied record redemptions for the local industry, luring about 1.7 billion reais ($312 million) in new money last year. Despite the strong returns, domestic hedge funds saw a net outflow of 84 billion reais in 2022 through November as investors flocked to the safety of fixed income assets amid rising interest rates, according to capital markets association Anbima.

