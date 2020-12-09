(Bloomberg) -- Brazil kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low as policy makers focus on strengthening a fledgling economic recovery even as inflation surpasses the official target.

The central bank, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, on Wednesday held the Selic at 2% for the third straight meeting, as expected by all 34 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Policy makers halted their monetary easing cycle in September after cutting 450 basis points from rates as part of measures to stem the damage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Still, growth in Latin America’s largest economy disappointed financial markets in the third quarter, and the recovery has since become more challenging. Fiscal constraints are forcing the government to end monthly stipends that boosted demand during the pandemic, while unemployment climbs to an all-time high and Covid-19 infections surge nationwide.

“There are a lot of growth challenges ahead,” Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist for Banco Mizuho, said before the rate decision. “There is a risk of a second virus wave and uncertainty over how fast the labor market can recover.”

Gross domestic product rose by 7.7% in the July-September period versus the previous quarter, lower than the 8.7% jump expected by analysts, as family consumption expanded less than forecast. The services sector continues to lag, while the national statistics agency is expected to report on Thursday that retail-sales growth in October slowed for the fifth straight month.

Read more: Brazil Outlook Dims With GDP Miss, End to ‘Colossal’ Spending

Weaker economic data have been emerging as regions including Sao Paulo -- Brazil’s richest and most populous state -- are starting to reimpose restrictions on commerce in response to a jump in virus cases. Brazil has recorded over 6.6 million infections and 178,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic in one of the world’s worst outbreaks.

At the same time, inflation unexpectedly accelerated in November amid unrelenting increases in food and transportation costs. Consumer prices rose 4.31% from a year ago, above this year’s 4% target, although economists expect it to slow below the 3.75% goal for 2021.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.