(Bloomberg) -- Brazil traders shrugged off hawkish comments from the central bank and retained their bets that interest rates will start to fall next year.

The rate on swaps due January 2024 tumbled for a second day, dropping more than 25 basis points Thursday after policy makers held the Selic rate at 13.75% the day before.

In a statement, central bankers wrote they will stay vigilant on inflation and assess keeping rates steady for a “sufficiently long period” to bring price-growth to target. “The Committee reinforces that future monetary policy steps can be adjusted and will not hesitate to resume the tightening cycle if the disinflationary process does not proceed as expected,” they wrote.

It was the first split decision since early 2016, with two directors voting for a 25 basis-point hike. Thirty-eight of 45 economists in a Bloomberg survey had expected rates would be left unchanged, while the remaining seven saw a quarter-point boost.

“Actions are worth more than words,” said Gustavo Pessoa, a partner at the Sao Paulo-based hedge-fund operator Legacy Capital. After a tightening cycle that added 11.75 percentage points in a year and a half, market participants are betting the next move will be rate cuts. “This cycle is definitely over, rates are extremely high in Brazil”.

Policy makers led by Roberto Campos Neto are seeing early signs of easing inflation, with the annual rate below 10% for the first time in a year. Transportation costs are declining on the back of government-backed fuel tax cuts. Yet the bank signaled concern over cost-of-living increases that remain high even as traders bet on borrowing cost cuts as soon as early 2023.

“The central bank doesn’t completely call the end of the hiking cycle, but they indicate that the preference is to hold rates high for longer,” said Felipe Sichel, an economist and partner at local investment bank Modal Asset Management Ltda. “What’s striking are the dissenters, who indicate there was a broad discussion on the need of an additional hike.”

Brazil’s central bank decision came after the Federal Reserve delivered its third consecutive increase of 75 basis points to interest rates. Elsewhere in Latin America, central banks continued raising rates this month, including those of Argentina, Chile and Peru.

“Brazil central bank’s message is a little lost in the shuffle,” said Brendan McKenna, strategist at Wells Fargo. “In the short-term, markets will reverse course a bit and the hawkish message will be appreciated and digested”.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“A split decision by Brazilian policy makers to hold rates steady and a nod to potential adjustments at coming meetings represented a hawkish twist at the central bank’s September gathering. In our view, the accompanying statement was aimed more at discouraging investors from pricing in rate cuts anytime soon than suggesting new hikes ahead.”

--Adriana Dupita, Brazil economist

It was also the last scheduled policy meeting before the Oct. 2 election that is pitting President Jair Bolsonaro against leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his main challenger.

Growing Economy

Policy makers had highlighted in recent weeks that a final hike was still on the table. Indeed, in their statement, they wrote that global inflation remains under pressure, and that developed economies continue to raise rates.

Locally, Brazil’s gross domestic product grew more than expected in the second quarter, and indicators released since the prior rate-setting meeting in early August indicate the economy kept on expanding, board members wrote.

Economists surveyed by Brazil’s central bank have been lowering inflation expectations for this year and next -- to 6% and 5.01%, respectively -- but increasing them to 3.5% for 2024. All of those forecasts stand above each year’s target.

In the statement, policy makers wrote that their own estimates put consumer prices above the targets of 3.5% for 2022 and 3.25% for 2023, and they reiterated that uncertainty in their assumptions and projections remain higher than unusual.

“The statement was hawkish in the sense that they said ‘I am stopping now and I am going to wait long enough to see if inflation really converges to target,’” said Tatiana Nogueira, an economist at XP Inc. “This reinforces our reading of high rates for longer.”

