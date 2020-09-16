(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s powerful lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia tested positive for Covid-19, joining a long list of government authorities infected by the coronavirus.

“He manifested mild symptoms of the disease and is being treated at the official residence of the Chamber of Deputies, where he will remain in isolation respecting medical recommendations,” his press office said in a statement.

Maia attended the Sept. 10 swearing-in ceremony of the Supreme Court’s new Chief Justice Luiz Fux, who also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. He is the latest in a series of government officials who have been infected by the virus, including President Jair Bolsonaro, several of his cabinet members, and the head of senate, Davi Alcolumbre.

Maia, a pro-business legislator who played a key role in the approval of Bolsonaro’s pension reform in 2019 and for two decades has been considered one of the 100 most influential lawmakers in Brazil, is often at the center of policy debates in the country.

Brazil is a global epicenter for the virus; as of Wednesday the country counted 4.3 million cases and over 133,000 deaths.

