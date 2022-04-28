(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s consumer debt surged to a record high at the end of last year, as the central bank pressed on with a cycle of aggressive interest rate hikes, raising the costs of credit on everything from cars to houses.

Outstanding debt averaged nearly 53% of family income in December, according to central bank data published Thursday. It’s the highest monthly number in the dataset, which goes back to 2005. Total debts, which include credit card bills and all types of loans, increased 8.7 percentage points from a year prior.

Policy makers led by Roberto Campos Neto have ratcheted up the benchmark Selic by 975 basis points since last year, to 11.75%. Those increases, coupled with above-target inflation, are crimping consumption among Brazilians who have long faced high charges on consumer debt. Complicating matters further, bills that would impose limits on bank spreads are stalled in congress.

Read More: Brazilians Spending More Than Half Their Income Paying Off Debt

Average annual interest rates for revolving credit hit a whopping 355.2% in February, 28.2 percentage points higher than a year prior. Default rates on consumer debt are in the single-digits, though they have risen lately.

Households debt levels are part of an already challenging outlook for Latin America’s largest economy. Though both formal and informal employment bounced back above pre-pandemic levels, purchasing power has stalled and most analysts see activity growing only 0.65% this year.

“Families income that’s channeled toward paying debts has been increasing since August, 2020,” central bankers wrote in their last quarterly inflation report published in March. The lending make-up has also worsened, as households increasingly depend on more expensive emergency credit lines.

Going forward, the central bank is expected to raise borrowing costs by an additional percentage point on May 4 and could extend its hiking cycle beyond that decision. Policy makers are facing double-digit inflation and market forecasts that consumer prices will stay above target both this year and next.

