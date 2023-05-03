(Bloomberg) -- Brazil is in talks with the UK, France, Japan and the European Union over funding to help it protect the Amazon rainforest after a recent US pledge, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva seeks global assistance in his fight against deforestation.

The discussions are focused on contributions to the Amazon Fund, a Brazil-led international initiative currently managing 3.7 billion reais ($740 million) in funding to protect the environment, said its director Tereza Campello.

The White House last month pledged to seek congressional approval for a $500 million contribution to the fund, which until now has been supported almost entirely by Germany and Norway. Ongoing discussions with other nations are a reflection of deepening international interest in helping Brazil reverse rising deforestation rates that some scientists say have put the world’s largest rainforest at risk of terminal decline.

Brazil, meanwhile, sees evolving threats to its efforts to end illegal deforestation by 2030, in line with international pledges.

“The action in the Amazon is complex, requires articulated policies throughout the territory and is very expensive,” Campello, who oversees the fund portfolio housed in Brazil’s national development bank, or BNDES, told Bloomberg News in an interview last week. “The bar was raised and requires the government to take measures compatible with the size of the tragedy we are experiencing today.”

None of the countries have yet finalized commitments to the Amazon Fund, but “firm talks” are ongoing, Campello said.

The Amazon Fund was launched in the middle of a decline in deforestation rates that occurred under Lula’s previous government, and has since disbursed more than 1.5 billion reais ($297 million) to roughly 100 projects across the region, according to government figures. It was suspended in 2019, after Germany and Norway froze contributions in response to former President Jair Bolsonaro’s approach to the Amazon and his efforts to overhaul the fund’s governance.

Since resuming operations upon Lula’s inauguration in January, it has played a prominent role in the leftist leader’s efforts to put environmental preservation at the center of his international agenda. The fund’s prior success, Campello said, is a demonstration that Brazil can lead efforts to protect forests across the world.

“The Amazon Fund is a showcase for Brazilian forest protection policy,” she said.

Modern challenges

The challenge facing Campello, an economist who previously served as Brazil’s minister of social development and hunger policy from 2011 to 2016, is to reorient the fund’s focus toward modern problems plaguing the Amazon.

Rates of deforestation rose nearly 60% during Bolsonaro’s presidency compared to the four years prior, according to government satellite data. The growth of organized crime networks that engage in illegal mining, logging and drug trafficking also poses an intensifying threat to forest preservation.

“Deforestation has advanced radically, violently and has changed its style in recent years,” Campello said. “Today, it is a coordinated action with organized crime and narcotrafficking.”

Rates have continued to rise in the early months of Lula’s presidency, as many analysts expected, highlighting the challenge his government will face as it tries to reverse the trend.

The fund has already restarted 14 projects that were paralyzed four years ago, Campello said. But new sources of financing could help Brazil accelerate efforts to bring those and other initiatives up to scale, especially as more sophisticated operations and high inflation rates have increased the costs of an already expensive battle, she said.

The Amazon Fund has historically supported programs to promote the preservation and sustainable use of the forest, and the projects it resumed focus on improving the production of grains, fruits and other resources. Over the next three months, Campello also plans to prioritize the protection of indigenous territories that experienced sharp increases in land invasions in recent years.

The fund will help deliver food and medicine to the Yanomami people, a largely-isolated tribe that has suffered from hunger and disease outbreaks as miners have encroached on its lands. An estimated 570 Yanomami children have died from malnutrition since 2018, according to Brazil’s justice ministry. More than 100 of those deaths occurred in 2022.

Lula in January declared a state of emergency and directed the military to conduct relief operations on Yanomami lands, where federal agencies and environmental groups have said that illegal mining operations contaminated sources of drinking water and caused deforestation that harmed food supplies. The government also ramped up campaigns to drive illegal miners from the tribe’s territories.

As a minister under former President Dilma Rousseff, Campello oversaw Brazil’s Bolsa Familia program, a social welfare initiative that helped lift millions of people out of poverty. Now she plans to use new money coming into the Amazon Fund not just to protect the forest but to bolster assistance to the Brazilians who live within it.

“My experience at Bolsa Familia will always oblige me, when discussing the Amazon, not to forget the people inside the forest,” she said. “There is no solution for the Amazon if we forget the people who live there.”

