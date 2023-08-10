(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo will meet in the central African nation this month for the first trilateral summit on the preservation of the world’s three major tropical forests.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indonesia’s Joko Widodo will hold talks with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Aug. 25 in the capital, Kinshasa, Erik Nyindu, a spokesman for the Congolese presidency, said in a statement.

“The DRC-Brazil-Indonesia summit aims to create a unified dynamic to defend the interests of humanity and their respective peoples so that they no longer act in a scattered fashion,” Nyindu said. “The G3 climate summit also intends to reduce poverty and create the conditions for socio-economic growth.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.