(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s industrial output advanced less than expected in March, the latest sign that activity is cooling in Latin America’s largest economy as the central bank considers to slow down the pace of interest rate cuts.

Production expanded 0.9% from the month prior, below the median forecast for 1.4% growth in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. From a year earlier, industry contracted a larger-than-expected 2.8%, the national statistics agency reported.

The central bank plans to lower the benchmark interest rate next week, with economists debating whether it will slow down the pace of monetary easing after delivering seven straight cuts of 50 basis points. Brazil’s credit-dependent manufacturing sector is suffering as financing remains out of reach to many companies and consumers, while President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged billions of dollars to revitalizing industry.

