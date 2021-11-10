(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation sped up more than expected in October, heaping pressure on a central bank that’s pledged more aggressive interest rate hikes as the government advances plans for greater spending.

Annual inflation accelerated to 10.67%, above all estimates in a Bloomberg survey. Consumer prices rose 1.25% from the month prior, the national statistics institute reported on Wednesday. It was the biggest rise for the month of October in nearly two decades.

Policy makers have raised the interest rate by 575 basis points since March amid surging cost of living increases. Complicating the price outlook further, congress is debating legislation that would allow President Jair Bolsonaro to boost cash transfers. Investors fear those efforts to bypass a constitutionally-mandated spending ceiling will clear the way for even more expenditures.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“A significant upside surprise to Brazilian inflation in October and will likely fuel speculations about a possible acceleration in rate hikes at the central bank’s next monetary policy meeting.”

--Adriana Dupita, Latin America economist

Swap rates on the contract due in January 2023, which indicate investor expectations for the Selic at end-2022, surged as much as 31 basis points in morning trading. It was the most-traded in Sao Paulo.

Price Drivers

All nine groups of basket goods and services surveyed by the statistics agency increased in price last month. The most significant drivers were transport costs, which rose 2.62% on the month, and food and beverage costs, which increased 1.17%.

The annual inflation rate is nearing a previous peak of 10.71% reached in 2016 during the government of Dilma Rousseff amid outrage over economic malaise. The central bank targets annual inflation at 3.75% this year and 3.5% in 2022.

In the minutes to the last policy meeting, the central bank said it considered a borrowing cost hike of greater than 1.5 percentage points. Interest rate futures now show bets of an increase of at least 175 basis points in December.

While inflation is accelerating globally, it has been a bigger problem in Latin America, with prices rising faster than expected in Mexico, Chile, and Peru last month.

