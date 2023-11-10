(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation rate dropped more than expected, nearing the target range after policymakers committed to maintaining their current pace of interest rate cuts for the coming months.

Official data released Friday showed consumer prices rose 4.82% in October from a year earlier, below the 4.87% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Monthly inflation hit 0.24%.

The central bank is set to deliver two more half-point cuts in as many meetings and bring the benchmark Selic to 11.25% by the end of January. Double-digit borrowing costs are starting to cool economic activity while favorable base effects and waning transportation pressures are helping rein in year-on-year inflation readings.

Read More: Brazil Central Bank Pledges Half-Point Cuts Only Through January

Swap rates on the contracts due in January 2025, which indicate market sentiment about monetary policy at the end of next year, fell eight points in morning trading following the slower-than-expected inflation reading.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“A lower-than-expected headline Brazilian inflation print and relatively stable core in October further consolidate the slowdown in price gains, paving the way for the central bank to continue unwinding its very tight monetary policy. We see the BCB cutting its policy rate by 50 basis points at each meeting through March 2024.”

— Adriana Dupita, Brazil and Argentina economist

— Click here to read the full report.

Latin America

Inflation is cooling throughout Latin America, the swath of the world where central bankers applied some of the most aggressive rate hikes in the wake of the pandemic. Last month, consumer prices rose less than expected compared to the prior year in Chile, Colombia and Peru, while cost-of-living increases eased in line with expectations in Mexico.

In Brazil, a slowdown in price increases combined with signals of weaker growth led central bankers to begin lowering the Selic from a six-year high in August to its current level of 12.25%. But some key indicators such as retail and the labor market continue to outperform economists’ forecasts.

Eight of the nine groups of goods and services monitored by the statistics agency became more expensive in October. Transportation costs gained 0.35% on higher air fares and food and beverages increased 0.31%, while communication prices dropped 0.19%.

Read more: Brazil Oct. IPCA Consumer Price Index by Component (Table)

Overall, lower wholesale fuel prices set by state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., including a 1.53% drop in gasoline and a 0.96% decline in ethanol, helped to ease price pressures throughout the economy.

Main Threat

Policymakers say progress has been made in controlling the price surge that ensued following the re-opening of the region’s biggest economy, though they remain concerned about pressures at home and abroad that could complicate the path of monetary easing.

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is eyeing increasing public spending next year, Israel’s military offensive is raging in Gaza and US Treasury yields remain high.

The annual inflation rate remains above both the 4.5% ceiling and 3% mid-point of the central bank’s inflation target range that will be in force starting in 2024. Analysts in a weekly central bank survey also see price increases remaining above the mid-point goal through 2026.

Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said easing price pressures from a weaker economy could keep the disinflation trend going for up to six months.

“The main threat to this relatively benign outlook is potentially deteriorating financial conditions, on the back of increased fiscal uncertainty and geopolitical risk,” he wrote in a research note.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim.

(Updates with analysis, context on lower fuel prices and region.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.