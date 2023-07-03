(Bloomberg) -- Brazil economists cut their estimates for consumer price increases all through 2026 after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government kept medium-term inflation goals unchanged, making room for a possible interest rate cut in August.

Consumer prices will rise 4.98% a year by December, compared with a previous 5.06% forecast, according to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday. Analysts also lowered their estimates for 2024 to 3.92%, 2025 to 3.6%, and 2026 to 3.5%, the survey showed. Central bankers led by Roberto Campos Neto suggested last week that relevant drops of inflation expectations would allow for rate cuts.

Analysts also see borrowing costs falling to 12% by December, down from a prior forecast of 12.25%. The benchmark Selic rate, currently at 13.75%, is forecast to fall to 9.5% in 2024 and 9% in 2025 — estimates unchanged from last week.

The changes come days after the government reaffirmed the current 3% inflation goal through 2026, dispelling uncertainty about the possibility of a higher target.

“The debate about raising the target that President Lula initiated at the beginning of the year contributed to an un-anchoring of inflation expectations,” wrote analysts Cassiana Fernandez, Vinicius Moreira, Mirella Mirandola at JPMorgan & Chase. Co. Some analysts had already began to cut their estimates, as the government began to suggest the 3% goal would stay unchanged.

Central bankers have said they are “leaving the door open” for rate cuts in August, after holding interest rates steady for the past 10 months. Annual inflation eased to 3.4% by early June, the slowest pace since September 2020.

Campos Neto said at a news conference last week that while Brazil’s economic scenario “improved as expected,” board members were “very divided” at their latest rate-setting meeting, with some of them willing to see a bigger drop of inflation estimates before signalling the beginnning of a monetary easing cycle.

