(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s consumer prices rose in line with forecasts while retail fared better than expected, a temporary break for the central bank plans as it prepares to slow the pace of the world’s most aggressive interest-rate hikes.

Prices increased 10.38% in January from a year ago, near the 10.39% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Monthly inflation stood at 0.54%. In a separate release also from the national statistics agency Wednesday, retail sales slipped 0.1% in December, compared to the median estimate for a 0.6% drop.

Brazilian policy makers have increased borrowing costs more than any other major central bank in the wake of the pandemic, hiking rates by 875 basis points since March. Efforts to rein in cost-of-living increases, however, have so far failed to significantly cool down inflation. On the other hand, they helped knock the economy into a recession.

Read more: Brazil Needs More Tools to Fight Inflation, Lula’s Adviser Says

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“A temporary respite in transportation costs helped lower monthly Brazilian inflation in January, but didn’t prevent an up-tick in the year-over-year print. We continue to believe the central bank is unlikely to bring inflation within the targeted band this year.”

-- Adriana Dupita, Latin America economist

Click here for the full report.

Supply-chain kinks, extreme weather conditions and increased global demand for Brazil’s raw materials continue to push up prices.

Eight of nine groups of good and services tracked by the statistics agency saw price increases on the month. Household goods that became 1.82% more expensive and food and beverages that rose 1.11% helped drive the monthly rise, while transportation costs fell 0.11%.

Swap rates on longer-dated contracts, which indicate market sentiment about monetary policy, fell in morning trading as traders weighed signals that policy makers are closer to the end of their tightening cycle.

Breathing Room

Inflationary pressures led the monetary authority, headed by Roberto Campos Neto, to lift the Selic to 10.75% last week. The bank signaled it would slow the pace of future interest-rate hikes, but due to uncertainty about prices, it stopped short of providing specific guidance for policy makers’ March meeting.

Read more: Brazil Swap Traders Doubt the Next Rate Hike Will Be the Last

Annual inflation hit an 18-year high of nearly 11% in November, and has hovered in double-digits since -- well above the official target of 3.50% for this year and 3.25% in 2023. Still, some analysts said tighter monetary policy was beginning to bear fruit.

Today’s inflation print “gives the central bank a little breathing room to think about and conduct of monetary policy without worrying about pressure from the market,” said Carla Argenta, chief economist at CM Capital Markets in Sao Paulo.

The combination of higher costs and interest rates is cutting into consumers’ pocketbooks. In December, sales of food at supermarkets fell by 0.4%, while healthcare rose by 3.2% clothing and shoes increased by 0.4%.

Overall, retail was down 2.9% from a year prior.

The waning purchasing power of regular Brazilians and businesses is consequently weighing on the outlook for Latin America’s largest economy, as analysts see gross domestic product growing just 0.3% this year.

(Updates with analyst comments, inflation details, retail sales data beginning in second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.