(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s inflation shot past expectations last month just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends global commodity prices soaring and prompts speculation the central bank will raise its interest rate more than expected.

Prices increased 10.54% in February from a year ago, above the 10.47% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Monthly inflation stood at 1.01%, the national statistics agency reported on Friday, compared to the 0.95% analyst estimate.

Policy makers are extending one of the world’s most aggressive tightening cycles in the wake of the pandemic, which has already added 8.75 percentage points to borrowing costs in a year. Inflation sped above this year’s 3.5% target despite sluggish demand. Now, the war in Ukraine is fueling a rally in raw material costs -- and lifting consumer price pressures along with them.

Already the central bank’s efforts had been complicated by global supply chain bottlenecks, as well as extreme weather conditions that have hurt farmers. In a sign of new inflation drivers, state-oil giant Petrobras said on Thursday it will increase the cost of fuels from diesel to gas.

The central bank signaled it will deliver a smaller hike to the Selic, now at 10.75%, during its next decision March 16. Still, traders are betting borrowing costs will eventually have to rise above 13% to tame cost-of-living increases.

Economists see the combination of high rates and inflation dragging significantly on growth this year. Analysts surveyed by the central bank expect gross domestic product to expand just 0.4% in 2022.

