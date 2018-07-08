(Bloomberg) -- A Brazilian federal judge ordered former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be released from jail, triggering a legal battle and potentially throwing the country’s presidential race in disarray.

Judge Rogerio Favreto from the appeals court known as TRF-4 accepted a habeas corpus request filed by members of Lula’s Workers Party. In his ruling, Favreto said Lula has the right to remain free and to participate in the electoral process while appealing his conviction at the Supreme Court. His ruling was quickly put on hold by Sergio Moro, the judge who initially convicted Lula, who said Favreto has no authority to make that decision.

Lula, who leads opinion polls ahead of the October presidential election, was arrested in April for receiving benefits from a construction company in exchange for favors. Even if released from jail, he may not be allowed to participate in the election, as the law bars politicians who have been convicted by an appeals court from running.

Lula’s lawyers weren’t immediately available for comment.

