(Bloomberg) -- A Brazilian top court justice ordered Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha removed from office for 90 days while his responsibility in the unrest that took place in the nation’s capital is investigated.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes also gave 24 hours for police to disband supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who have been camping in front of military headquarters across the country.

