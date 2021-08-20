(Bloomberg) -- A Brazilian Supreme Court Justice issued restraining orders on 10 outspoken allies of President Jair Bolsonaro, including a country singer and a lawmaker, for allegedly inciting attacks against the nation’s democracy.

Federal police raided the homes of popular singer Sergio Reis, congressman Otoni de Paula and eight others on Friday, for allegedly trying to use social media to stoke violent protests around Brazil’s top court and congress ahead of Sept. 7 Independence Day celebrations.

Their efforts are “illegal and incredibly serious,” Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who issued the orders, said in a statement.

Tensions are brewing in the run-up to Independence Day as truckers, a key group of Bolsonaro allies, are planning to take to the streets of Brasilia in a show of support for the embattled president. The far-right leader is currently besieged by multiple criminal investigations examining his knowledge of irregularities in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines and efforts to pour doubt on Brazil’s electronic voting system. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The moves are likely to worsen already icy relations between the Supreme Court and Bolsonaro, who has claimed Moraes is seeking to undermine his rule.

Reis is accused of seeking to intimidate or attack the head of electoral authority, who regularly clashes with Bolsonaro for his conspiracy theories about voter fraud. Reis did not respond to request for comment.

Paula, who has repeatably attacked Moraes on social media, wrote on Twitter Friday that he has not sought violence.

