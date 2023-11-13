(Bloomberg) -- Brazil is finally selling its first-ever sustainable bond, marking a long-awaited deal intended to support President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s environmental and social agenda.

Latin America’s largest economy — which is home of 60% of the Amazon forest — plans to sell bonds due 2031, according to a filing Monday. Initial price talks are taking place at a yield of about 6.8%, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

Part of the proceeds of the notes will be allocated to eligible green and social projects categories under the country’s newly approved framework for sustainable bonds, according to the filing.

The nation’s debut in ESG debt markets has been in the works for years, leaving Wall Street eager to gauge the success of the deal after Finance Minister Fernando Haddad touted its “extraordinary” reception. While people familiar had said the government was ready to go ahead with the deal as soon as early October, the sale hadn’t come through as a repricing of US rates roiled developing-nation assets, and is hitting markets just as Treasury yields stabilize.

The offering also comes as Lula’s administration pledges to lower Brazil’s greenhouse emissions and strengthen the country’s welfare programs. It’s also an early step by the nation to catch up with ESG bond programs in other emerging markets, including Chile and Mexico.

The offering’s sustainable label stands to lure a broader investor base, a move that’s allowed some bondsellers to reap a so-called greenium — or the price advantage potentially gleaned when borrowing in the ESG market.

Brazil’s ESG Vows

In a series of meetings with global investors, Brazilian officials have touted sustainable debt as a way to help the government meet a series of ESG goals in the coming years.

Brazil is expected to soon release annual impact reports that detail how the proceeds of the bond will be spent. Officials, however, have referenced the eradication of illegal deforestation by 2028 and reduction greenhouse gas emissions among goals that could be advanced by ESG financing, according to a presentation used in recent investor outreach.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Banco Santander SA and Itau Unibanco SA are arranging Brazil’s bond issue, according to the filing.

