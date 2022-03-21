(Bloomberg) -- Global investors added money to the largest exchange-traded fund of Brazilian stocks for the first time this year, finally picking up on a long streak of inflows supporting the local market.

The $5.9 billion iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, known as EWZ, received $81 million in the week ended March 18, the most since mid-December. Taking into account the country’s share in emerging-market focused ETFs, Brazilian equities received a total of $224.7 million in the period, leading gains in the developing world, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Brazil’s stocks are among the favorite bets of global money managers, who have been attracted by cheap prices following years of underperformance. The benchmark Ibovespa index is the world’s second-best performer this year in U.S. dollar terms, lagging only Peruvian stocks. Even after the recent rebound, the Ibovespa is trading at 7.7 times forward earnings, below its 10-year average of 11.7 times.

Brazilian equities “are still relatively cheap after two years of poor performance and we expect commodity prices to remain elevated,” said Greg Lesko, a portfolio manager at Deltec Asset Management in New York. “Selectively we’re still positive” on Brazil.

Non-residents were net buyers of Brazilian equities in the local market in 50 of the last 52 sessions, adding a total of 75.2 billion reais ($15.2 billion). But unlike the local market, the EWZ hadn’t seen any inflows this year even as its shares are up more than 25%, widely outperforming the $26.9 billion iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, known as EEM, which is down 9%.

Brazilian stocks are also benefiting from a surge in commodity prices and Russia’s exclusion of benchmark emerging-market indexes, as well as hopes that the winner of October’s presidential election won’t derail the nation’s economic policy.

While foreigners’ optimism has fueled a rally in the nation’s local assets, gains have been tempered by greater skepticism from locals. One of the nation’s largest hedge funds expects unpleasant surprises for the Brazilian economy no matter who wins the October election.

“A lot of the bad news feels like it was priced into Brazil markets,” Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs. “Now you have the consumer confidence index stabilizing, growth in retail sales, you have a positive outlook on energy, increased commodities demand and this is playing out in Brazil.”

