(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point for a second straight meeting and signaled another likely hike of smaller size next month as it seeks to contain the country’s rampant inflation.

The bank board lifted the Selic to 12.75% late on Wednesday, as expected by all economists in a Bloomberg survey. Policy makers have now raised borrowing costs by a whopping 10.75 percentage points since March, 2021.

“For its next meeting, the Committee foresees as likely an extension of the cycle, with an adjustment of lower magnitude,” policy makers wrote in the statement accompanying their decision. “The Committee emphasizes that it will persist in its strategy until the disinflation process consolidates and anchors expectations around its targets.”

Policy makers led by Roberto Campos Neto are contending with persistent shocks that sent consumer prices rising more than 12% in early April. Fuels became more expensive in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and now public servants are demanding higher wages. Economists, anticipating that Brazil will require even more aggressive tightening, have lifted their inflation forecasts further above target.

“Raising the key rate to 12.75% is not enough to bring inflation back to target,” Tatiana Nogueira, an economist at local asset management firm XP Inc., said before the decision. “This year’s inflation will still push prices up in 2023.”

Read more: Brazil’s Inflation Is So Bad Even Central Bank Workers Protest

Brazil’s central bank decision came hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased rates by a half percentage point, its biggest hike since 2000. In Latin America, Chile is expected to raise borrowing costs on Thursday as annual inflation quickly approach double digits, while Colombia lifted rates to a five-year high last week.

Brazil’s consumer prices will rise 7.89% this year and 4.1% next, according to a central bank survey of economists published on Monday. Policy makers target inflation at 3.5% and 3.25% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Going forward, rising Covid-19 cases in China may worsen global supply chain disruptions, adding to inflation. Locally, President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration is backing tax cuts in a bid to soften the blow of rising prices on consumers.

