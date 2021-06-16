(Bloomberg) -- Brazil raised its benchmark interest rate for the third consecutive time, as policy makers rush to tame inflation expectations that are surging further above target both this year and next.

The central bank on Wednesday voted unanimously to increase the Selic by 75 basis points to 4.25%, in line with all 38 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey and also policy makers’ own guidance. Since March, borrowing costs have gone up by a total of 225 basis points -- the most among G-20 countries this year. The bank sees another 75bps hike at its next meeting in August.

The central bank’s “baseline scenario indicates, as appropriate, a normalization of the policy rate to a level considered neutral. This adjustment is necessary to mitigate the dissemination of the temporary shocks to inflation,” the board said in its post-decision statement.

The decision contrasts with that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which hours earlier held interest rates near zero, signaling two increases by the end of 2023.

Policy makers led by Roberto Campos Neto are hiking rates aggressively as consumer prices near a five-year high in Latin America’s largest economy. They are battling inflationary pressures from soaring commodity costs and also higher electricity bills brought on by a severe drought. At the same time, emergency spending amid the coronavirus pandemic is stoking demand.

“Brazil’s challenge is to not allow inflation expectations for 2022 and 2023 to become unanchored,” Alvaro Frasson, economist at BTG Pactual SA, said before the central bank’s decision.

Annual inflation sped up to 8.06% in May, above economist expectations and also more than double this year’s goal of 3.75%. Analysts surveyed by the central bank see consumer prices above target through 2022.

Meanwhile, the real has offered some respite to policy makers, strengthening by about 6% since the last rate-setting meeting, thus easing pressures on wholesale prices and making imports less expensive.

