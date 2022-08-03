Brazil Lifts Rates by Half a Point to 13.75%, Flags Another Hike Possible

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point and indicated another hike is possible next month as greater government spending before October’s elections drive inflation forecasts further above target.

The bank’s board lifted the benchmark Selic to 13.75% on Wednesday, as expected by nearly all economists in a Bloomberg survey. Policy makers have now raised borrowing costs by 11.75 percentage points in 12 consecutive meetings since March 2021.

“The Committee will evaluate the need for a residual adjustment, of lower magnitude, in its next meeting,” policy makers wrote in a statement accompanying their decision.

Board members led by Roberto Campos Neto are battling the impacts of fuel and food shocks that have kept consumer prices rising above 10% a year even as growth remains subdued. Recently, tax cuts provided short-term relief to transportation costs, and inflation has eased. On the other hand, congress passed a $7.6 billion social aid package that’s expected to support consumer demand while the labor market firms.

“The labor market and fiscal stimulus point to the risk that it will take longer for the economy to slow down,” Mauricio Oreng, head of Brazil macroeconomic research at Banco Santander SA, said ahead of the central bank decision. “It delays the process of disinflation.”

Read More: Bolsonaro’s $7.6 Billion Aid Package Is Approved Before Election

Brazil’s jobless rate has fallen to the lowest since December 2015 as the total number of employed people jumped to an all-time high. Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro and his main challenger, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have both pledged to increase social aid if elected in October.

Economists surveyed by the central bank, worried about the country’s fiscal outlook, have revised up their 2023 inflation estimates for 17 consecutive weeks, to 5.33%. They are also forecasting that borrowing costs will remain high for longer.

Annual inflation stood at 11.39% in mid-July, above central bank targets of 3.5% for 2022 and 3.25% for next year.

