(Bloomberg) -- Brazil lost its second health minister in a month as the coronavirus pandemic spreads in Latin America’s largest economy.

Nelson Teich, who took over the post in April after President Jair Bolsonaro fired his predecessor amid a clash over social distancing measures, stepped down on Friday, the government said.

The Health Ministry reported 13,944 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, solidifying the country as the new global hot spot for the disease. The number of infections has more than doubled in the past two weeks, pushing the total to 202,918 -- figures health officials say likely don’t fully reflect the situation amid a widespread lack of testing in the nation home to 210 million people.

