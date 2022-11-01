(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s stocks and the real extended gains after fluctuating earlier on Tuesday as traders weighed rising social unrest against signs of a relatively smooth government transition.

The Brazilian real rose as much as 1% to 5.1272 per US dollar, the highest in over a month, while the benchmark Ibovespa equity index was up 0.4% at 11:52 a.m. Sao Paulo time, compared to a 0.5% drop for the US S&P 500 Index.

Supporters of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who remains in silence following his election loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday, blocked roads across more than a dozen states in Brazil, fueling concern about social unrest. Still, there was positive news on the government transition, with the Workers’ Party head Gleisi Hoffman saying she’s in touch with Bolsonaro’s chief of staff.

“Protests remain scattered, and are unlikely to be sustained,” said Patrick Esteruelas, head of research at Emso Asset Management. While Bolsonaro has not publicly conceded yet, “the transition is pretty much set in stone already.”

Traders are now waiting for Lula to unveil his first batch of nominations, starting with the coordinator of the government transition. The president-elect’s centrist running mate Geraldo Alckmin and leftist Aloizio Mercadante were among the top candidates for the job, a Lula aide said on Monday.

“What is needed to give the markets direction is details on policy, especially fiscal, and the key appointments in the economic team,” said Gordian Kemen, head of emerging-markets sovereign strategy at Standard Chartered Bank.

