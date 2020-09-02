(Bloomberg) -- Central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said Brazil must resume fiscal austerity following this year’s record pandemic spending or risk being punished by financial markets.

Brazil’s emergency measures are all set to expire by the end of 2020 and lawmakers have signaled they won’t be extended, Campos Neto, 51, said on Wednesday at the Bloomberg Emerging + Frontier Forum. He added that history has shown that growth driven by public spending hasn’t worked in Brazil.

“We had a detour,” he said. “But now we need to understand that we need to go back to the original plan.”

On Campos Neto’s watch, the central bank has cut its interest rate to a record low, freed up billions of dollars in reserve requirements and implemented additional measures to help the flow of credit during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the government has spent billions of dollars on stimulus to boost the economy. Disagreements between President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes over how to finance social spending next year have prompted market fears that fiscal anchors including a public spending cap may be in danger.

Such concerns have contributed to a selloff in local assets, with the real nearing the level of 6 per dollar for the first time in May. That prompted the central bank to intervene by selling dollars from its foreign reserves.

Campos Neto said that, while the central bank doesn’t target a specific level for the Brazilian currency, it was prepared to “intervene even more heavily” if needed to eliminate what he described as “market discontinuity.”

