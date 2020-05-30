(Bloomberg) --

Brazil now ranks fourth in the world in coronavirus deaths as the outbreak continues to spread through Latin America’s largest economy.

The country reported 956 new deaths Saturday, pushing the total fatality count to 28,834. The number of infections rose by 33,274 to 498,440, trailing only the U.S. globally

With winter approaching in the Southern Hemisphere, there’s increasing concern that the country may see a rise in cases of respiratory diseases, further adding to the worry.

