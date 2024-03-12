(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s government is preparing a rescue package for farmers in default and agricultural companies struggling with delinquency amid tumbling corn and soybean prices.

The government is working with state-owned bank BNDES to fund additional credit lines to help refinance the debts of producers, crop-input distributors, and machinery and fuel retailers, said Carlos Favaro, Brazil’s minister of Agriculture and Livestock. The plan includes lending dollars or Brazilian reais with a two-year grace period and five years for repayment, the minister said.

“Brazil is experiencing a good moment on the world market,” Favaro said in an interview. “BNDES has a default rate very close to zero, the lowest among investment banks.”

As for the size of the program, he said it will include “as much as is necessary.” The details will be announced this month, he said.

The funding would provide much-needed relief for an industry that is Brazil’s largest economic growth engine. The nation’s farmers are filling for bankruptcy protection at an alarming rate, affecting sales of products including fertilizers and tractors and hurting investors in agribusiness-focused funds known as Fiagros.

Crop prices have been in decline since mid-2022 as bumper global supplies offset trade disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A Bloomberg gauge of key agricultural commodities tumbled almost 16% last year, the biggest drop in a decade. In Brazil, prices fell even further, with corn and soybeans trading at large discounts to futures in Chicago.

BNDES still needs to approve the credit lines and determine the conditions for granting the money through commercial banks, Favaro said.

