(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Federal Police asked the Supreme Court to release Jair Bolsonaro’s private banking and tax records as part of an investigation into the attempted sale of some gifts the former president received when he was in office, O Globo newspaper reported.

Police served four search and seizure warrants Friday at the addresses of a reserve general, a lawyer and a lieutenant to gather evidence into the alleged diversion of gifts by foreign authorities to Bolsonaro, as well as the possible sale of the goods and concealment of their value, the Federal Police said in a statement.

Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who is spearheading many of the legal proceedings against Bolsonaro, ordered the seizure of computers, electronic data storage devices, photographs, documents and other objects related to the facts investigated, according to the Supreme Court.

Moraes is still weighing the police’s request to access the information and to take Bolosonaro’s testimony, according to O Globo and other local newspapers. The police declined to comment on reports that it’s seeking the private details on Bolsonaro.

On Saturday afternoon, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported that federal police also requested the private records of former first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

The former president’s defense released a statement on Friday night saying that Bolsonaro voluntarily asked the audit court, known as TCU, to deposit the gifts with the court, until a final decision into the investigation.

In another investigation, the parliamentary commission investigating the Jan. 8 attacks on government buildings by Bolsonaro’s supporters will hold a hearing on Aug. 17 for Walter Delgatti Neto, who is accused of hacking the website of the National Council of Justice.

He has also admitted to police he attempted to break into the polls, according to the Agência Senado, the Senate’s news wire.

--With assistance from Simone Iglesias and Daniel Carvalho.

(Updates to add details about former first lady in 5th paragraph)

