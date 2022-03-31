(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s jobless rate held steady, surprising analysts who had expected an increase amid dismissals of seasonal workers hired to attend crowds during the holiday season.

The joblessness rate remained unchanged at 11.2% in the three months ending in February, the national statistics institute reported on Thursday. The figure was below the 11.4% median estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The labor market has slowly healed since the outbreak of the coronavirus, which forced thousands of businesses to shut their doors. Both workers and companies are now enduring inflation running at nearly 11% and tight credit conditions that crimp purchasing power. Surging commodity prices, spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are also weighing on growth and adding uncertainty.

