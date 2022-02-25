(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s government posted its biggest-ever monthly budget surplus on strong tax revenues, as President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration debates policies that could propel spending before this year’s elections.

The country’s primary budget surplus, which excludes interest payments on debt, reached 101.8 billion reais ($19.8 billion) in January, according to central bank data published on Friday. It was bigger than all economist forecasts in a Bloomberg survey that had a median estimate of 81 billion reais.

Latin America’s largest economy is nearing crossroads in terms of government spending. While the country’s public accounts have improved, the central bank has raised concerns about a slowdown in fiscal reforms needed to improve collection. Bolsonaro, who trails in recent polls ahead of October’s presidential elections, is mulling extra layouts through bills aimed at reducing fuel costs.

Brazil registered fiscal surpluses in both central and regional governments, as well as among state-controlled enterprises, according to the central bank data. There were stronger revenues particularly at the regional level, according to Fernando Rocha, the head of the bank’s statistics department.

Meanwhile, the nominal budget surplus stood at 84.1 billion reais in January. Net debt was 56.6% of gross domestic product, down from 57.3% in December.

Going forward, most analysts expect GDP to expand just 0.3% this year, with waning growth weighing on government revenues.

Brazil’s fiscal outlook will worsen in 2022, “driven by below-trend growth, high real interest rates, and renewed deterioration of the primary fiscal balance,” Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., wrote in a research note.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has struck a more upbeat tone, pointing to record tax income in January, while central bank President Roberto Campos Neto has said many economists may soon have to raise their growth forecasts.

