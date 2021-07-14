(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital for exams early on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro is in good spirits and doing well, the presidency’s press office wrote in a statement. He will remain under medical observation for a period of 24 to 48 hours to investigate the cause of persistent hiccups, though not necessarily in the hospital.

CNN reported earlier that he had experienced abdominal pains. Bolsonaro has had several surgeries since being stabbed while on the campaign trail in 2018.

