(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has postponed a business trip to China to receive treatment for influenza.

Lula was admitted to a hospital in the capital of Brasilia on Thursday due to flu-like symptoms, according to a statement from his press office. He was diagnosed with bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia due to influenza A and treatment was initiated.

The presidency’s medical service has recommended the 77-year-old leader postpone the China trip until the cycle of viral transmission ends, according to the statement. Lula had been scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, but Brazil has notified China and is seeking an alternative date for the trip, the statement added.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad will also no longer travel to China, the ministry said in a statement.

Brazil’s delegation includes hundreds of agribusiness leaders and government officials, many of whom are already in China, as part of an effort by Lula to strengthen relations with Brazil’s largest trading partner and gain greater access for its exports of commodities.

The trip had also been seen as an opportunity for Lula to make peace with an agriculture industry that was largely supportive of the previous president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula’s health has been a recurring concern. The president had laryngeal cancer in 2011 and has since been monitored by doctors, who removed potentially pre-cancerous patches from his vocal cords last year.

