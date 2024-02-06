Brazil President Lula Starts Second Year With Popularity on the Rise, Poll Shows

(Bloomberg) -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva kicked off his second year in office with more than half of Brazilians approving of his work after the economy outperformed expectations, a new poll shows.

Lula’s approval rating rose to 52% in January from 50% in November, according to survey released on Tuesday by AtlasIntel. His disapproval rating dropped to 43% from 47% previously.

The leftist leader returned to power on a promise to bring back the economic and social prosperity that Brazil enjoyed when he oversaw the nation at start of the century. While still short of the commodity boom of the 2000s, Lula was aided in the beginning of his third term by a stand-out year for Brazilian agricultural and steep drop in the annual inflation rate.

In office, Lula beefed up the state’s participation in the economy and his signature poverty-fighting programs, which had been pared back under his right-wing predecessor, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The combined effect led to a far-better-than expected year for Latin America’s largest economy in 2023, helping to bolster the 78-year-old president’s popularity, according to Andrei Roman, the CEO of AtlasIntel.

“It appears to be related to optimism regarding the economic recovery,” Roman said of the rise in Lula’s approval rating.

But economic growth is widely expected to cool in the coming months from the drag of high borrowing costs and weaker agricultural output. At the same time, investors worry that public accounts will suffer as Lula could try to compensate for a slowdown by increasing state spending.

Read more: Brazil Central Bank Sizes Up Wage Pressure as Key Rate Falls

The Sao Paulo-based pollster interviewed 7,405 Brazilians across the country online on Jan. 28-31. The survey had a one percentage point margin of error.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.