(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation accelerated less than expected in August as central bankers prepare to extend interest rate cuts at next week’s policy meeting.

Official data released Tuesday showed consumer prices rose 4.61% last month from a year earlier, below the 4.66% median estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Monthly inflation stood at 0.23%.

Swap rates on the contracts due in January 2025, which indicate market sentiment about monetary policy at the end of next year, fell seven basis points in morning trading following the slower-than-expected inflation reading. The real slipped 0.5% to 4.9573 per dollar.

With the post-pandemic price surge behind it, the central bank is set to cut its interest rate to 12.75% on Sept. 20. Still, annual inflation has now accelerated for two straight months as the economy delivers surprisingly strong growth and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva rejiggers energy costs.

August price gains were driven by housing costs that jumped 1.11%, health and personal care items that rose 0.58% and transportation that increased 0.34%. Brazilians saw their electricity bills rise last month due to the end of one-time discounts from July.

Meanwhile, food and beverage costs fell 0.85%, according to the national statistics institute.

Further Cuts

Policymakers kicked off monetary easing in August by cutting the the Selic by a half-point and pledged that further cuts of the same magnitude were on the way. The bank’s stance — and reluctance to slash rates at a faster pace — has been a point of contention for Lula as he tries to juice the economy and improve Brazilians’ quality of life.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Slower-than-expected August inflation is a welcome surprise, but we don’t expect it to hasten Brazil’s monetary easing. A recent bout of currency weakness and stable, above-target inflation expectations mean the BCB will likely stick to its forward guidance and cut the policy rate by 50 basis points to 12.75% at its Sept. 20 meeting.”

— Adriana Dupita, Brazil and Argentina economist

— Click here for the full report.

Despite the drag of double-digit borrowing costs, major banks are now betting Latin America’s largest economy will expand by 3% this year — more than triple the rate most analysts were calling for in January.

Read More: Lula Tightens Grip on Brazil Politics as Economy Defies Odds

High interest rates helped bring the annual inflation rate down from last year’s peak of over 12%, but cost-of-living increases are now registering the near the upper limit of the central bank’s target range. For 2023, the bank’s goal for consumer-price growth is 3.25% with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

While Tuesday’s print came in slightly lower than analysts were expecting, economists doubt it will sway central bank policy in the short term. Marcos Marchi, chief economist at Oriz Partners, a consultancy in Sao Paulo, says it may soothe concerns that price pressure are building again.

“Today’s data helps to offset the bad feelings that exist in regards to inflation expectations,” he said.

Brazil analysts this week raised their 2023 year-end inflation forecast to 4.93%. The same survey showed economists see consumer price increases slowing to 3.89% at year-end 2024 and to 3.5% for both 2025 and 2026 — all readings over the 3% target that will be used from 2024 to 2026.

On Aug. 15, state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA jacked up wholesale gasoline and diesel prices to shrink a cost gap with international markets.

After selling fuels domestically at a steep discount for much of the year, Petrobras, as the oil giant is known, made shareholders happy and surprised analysts with larger-than-expected adjustment.

--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim, Rafael Gayol and Josue Leonel.

(Recasts lede, adds analysis and context on economic growth and rates throughout.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.