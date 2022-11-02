(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s protesting truckers lifted some road blockades Wednesday after President Jair Bolsonaro broke a two-day silence following his election defeat by calling for the demonstrations to be discontinued.

The demonstrations against the result of Sunday’s presidential election, which Bolsonaro narrowly lost, were still partially or fully blocking 150 highways across 17 states on Wednesday afternoon, while 667 protests had already been dismantled, according to the federal highway police. That compares to more than 200 highways affected on Tuesday morning.

The protests, which threaten to disrupt Brazil’s key agriculture sector, are being held by Bolsonaro backers to show dissatisfaction with his defeat to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by a margin of less than 2 percentage points, the tightest result in a presidential runoff in the country’s recent history.

Supporters of the president who refuse to accept the results demonstrated in the streets of Brazil’s two biggest cities on Wednesday.

In Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, local media outlets including Valor and G1 reported that protesters are gathered in front of military installations to criticize the electoral process, with some holding signs urging troops to intervene. There is also an ongoing protest in front of the armed forces headquarters in Brasilia, according to Folha.

Although Bolsonaro didn’t formally concede defeat in the short speech he gave on Tuesday, he said he would follow the constitution, and asked for the demonstrations to be suspended, saying they were “leftist methods.”

Bolsonaro’s Chief of Staff Ciro Nogueira did acknowledge the loss, saying the president had allowed him to formally begin the government transition. That is set to start Thursday, with Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin leading the process, he said. Wednesday is a public holiday in Brazil.

